Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.87.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.69 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.68. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

