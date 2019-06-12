Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,078.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $740.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,385.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.50.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total transaction of $106,383.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total transaction of $46,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423 shares of company stock worth $494,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

