AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $268,717.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,832.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

