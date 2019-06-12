Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $2,970,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,032 shares of company stock valued at $16,638,028. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

