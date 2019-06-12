Altria Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altria Group stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/altria-group-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-80-nysemo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.