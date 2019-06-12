Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.62 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 19.76%. Research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 885 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $52,816.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $246,441. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

