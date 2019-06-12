Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amphenol by 30.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,062. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $5,105,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

