Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of APH opened at $95.54 on Monday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana G. Reardon sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $9,205,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,878,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

