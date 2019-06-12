Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $3,129,020.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $488,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,060 shares of company stock worth $9,499,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

