Analysts Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.15 Million

Equities analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $355.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the lowest is $351.30 million. ePlus reported sales of $356.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $98.00 target price on shares of ePlus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. 79,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. ePlus has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $972.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $43,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $253,114.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,709. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ePlus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 264,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ePlus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ePlus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

