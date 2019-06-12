Analysts Anticipate Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novanta by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

