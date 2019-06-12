Analysts Expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce sales of $91.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.20 million. Trupanion posted sales of $73.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $373.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.30 million to $374.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $442.25 million, with estimates ranging from $436.30 million to $449.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $140,265.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,616 shares in the company, valued at $206,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,503 shares of company stock worth $2,520,328. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 189.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

