Analysts Set El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

EE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded El Paso Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the first quarter worth $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,552.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE opened at $64.76 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $174.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from El Paso Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

