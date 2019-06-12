Analysts Set Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) PT at $107.29

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. 201,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,494. The stock has a market cap of $304.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart has a 12-month low of $82.37 and a 12-month high of $108.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $163,055,394.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,872,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 74,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 362,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,286,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock worth $1,172,639,093. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,669,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.