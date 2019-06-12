Anderson Fisher LLC Acquires 297 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up about 0.9% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,076,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,423,000 after purchasing an additional 327,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,739,000 after purchasing an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,309 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2,384.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 6,088,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,765,000 after purchasing an additional 195,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,235. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anderson Fisher LLC Acquires 297 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/anderson-fisher-llc-acquires-297-shares-of-first-american-financial-corp-nysefaf.html.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.