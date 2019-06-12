Anderson Fisher LLC Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

