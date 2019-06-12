AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $14.61

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.61. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 294960 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $39,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

