Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Lifted to Hold at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ANFGY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

