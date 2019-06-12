Apex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,031.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $98,031.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Bitbns and LBank. In the last seven days, Apex has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028340 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

