ARAW 1-Day Volume Reaches $60,484.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, ARAW has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a market cap of $138,075.00 and approximately $60,484.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $742.43 or 0.09105727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00041717 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

