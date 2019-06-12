Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

IBDO opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.0636 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

