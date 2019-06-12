Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 101.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,965 shares of company stock worth $280,478. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

