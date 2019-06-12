Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

ACRE stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.