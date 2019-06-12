Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,146,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,205,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,989 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,918,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,699,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,098,106 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

