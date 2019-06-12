Ark Market Cap Hits $69.08 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $69.08 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00007502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, COSS and Cryptomate.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,143,698 coins and its circulating supply is 112,829,436 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

