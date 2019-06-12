Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.05 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.51.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 63,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,552,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $573,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,188 shares of company stock worth $6,804,574 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,692,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 213.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 360,649 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

