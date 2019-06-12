Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $764,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after buying an additional 825,191 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

