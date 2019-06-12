Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 906,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 239,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.94, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $169.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.17.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $25,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $8,803,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,175 shares of company stock valued at $13,047,341. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

