Aurora Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Aurora has a total market cap of $217.56 million and $2.39 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.36 or 0.08950566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042550 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001752 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

