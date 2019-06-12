Avacta Group’s (AVCT) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Avacta Group stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.80) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Avacta Group will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.