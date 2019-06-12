Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Down 9.1%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 504,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 848,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

In other Avalon Advanced Materials news, Director Donald Stephen Bubar sold 408,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$36,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,553,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,225.90.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

