AVINOC (AVINOC) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded 138% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinbe and IDEX. AVINOC has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $99.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 280.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AVINOC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00414601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.02342891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00158414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is www.avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

AVINOC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.