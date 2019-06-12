Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp reissued an underweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $43.71 on Monday. Avista has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $32,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $54,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,982 shares of company stock valued at $211,757. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 1,179.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

