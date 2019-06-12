Axel Springer’s (AXELF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Axel Springer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Axel Springer stock remained flat at $$62.19 during trading on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

