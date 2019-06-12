Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSLY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Fastly has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $25.67.

