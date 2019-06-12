Bell Bank Boosts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up 0.8% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,864,000 after buying an additional 2,030,363 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.52. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

