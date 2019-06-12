Bell Bank Has $753,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Stephens raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,798 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.61, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

