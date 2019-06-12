Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 201,436 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 41,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,652. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 139,133 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $9,534,784.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,890,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $173,305.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,877 shares of company stock worth $70,711,573. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.81.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/best-buy-co-inc-nysebby-shares-sold-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.