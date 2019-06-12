BidaskClub Downgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

QTNT stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The stock has a market cap of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $213,445.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,154.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Quotient by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,796,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 458,908 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 967,096 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quotient by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

