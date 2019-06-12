BidaskClub Lowers Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Sell

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,544,000 after acquiring an additional 266,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,857,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,486,000 after acquiring an additional 269,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 165.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,205,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,071 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,369,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,142 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

