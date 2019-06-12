BitBall (BTB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. BitBall has a market capitalization of $79,251.00 and approximately $1.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,381,200 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

