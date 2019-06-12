Bitcoinus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41,927.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $26,846.00 and approximately $41,927.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00075117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008540 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00194953 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002097 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006537 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00093029 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 159,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

