Blackcrane Capital LLC Invests $6.09 Million in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 260,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. TechnipFMC accounts for about 8.1% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

