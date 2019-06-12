Blackmoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.17 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002799 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and Liqui. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $153,921.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00415529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.02338956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00159020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

