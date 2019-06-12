BlackRock Inc. Has $364.83 Million Stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,063,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mattel worth $364,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Mattel by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Mattel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Mattel stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Mattel Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

