BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $353,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 70.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.69. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $140.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Middleby to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. CL King upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

