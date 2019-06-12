BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSE MYN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,768. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $12.80.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.