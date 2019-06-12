BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd alerts:

NYSE MYN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,768. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/blackrock-muniyield-new-york-insured-fnd-nysemyn-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.