Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 210.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boeing by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.97.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $349.33 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

