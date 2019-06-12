Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of WIFI opened at $18.75 on Monday. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $759.62 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,621.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,463 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

