Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.49

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$170.49 and last traded at C$168.55, with a volume of 5100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$169.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$155.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$161.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Cheskis sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.45, for a total transaction of C$27,690.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,162,793.54.

About Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

